Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Hold

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MBRX opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

