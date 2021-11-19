Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIBS. Raymond James dropped their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $3,595,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 441,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

