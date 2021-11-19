Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.02. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $98.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

