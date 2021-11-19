Zacks Investment Research Lowers NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Sell

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NorthWestern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

