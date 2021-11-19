Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,790,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,061,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $24,849,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $88,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

