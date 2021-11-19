Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to “Buy”

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.43.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 29.65 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

