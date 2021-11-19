Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Hold

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $139.75 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,083 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after buying an additional 764,312 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after buying an additional 600,114 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

