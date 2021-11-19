Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Buy

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

PECO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

PECO stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

