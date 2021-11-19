Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Buy

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TRIT opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

