Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) to Strong-Buy

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after buying an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,088,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after buying an additional 1,010,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,457,000 after buying an additional 102,407 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.