Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.07.

Shares of ZEN opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,913,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

