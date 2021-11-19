Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,484,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,259,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,100,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

