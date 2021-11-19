Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Update

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Shares of ZH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Zhihu has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.