ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,760.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

