ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Short Interest Update

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,760.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile
