Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.74.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

