ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $2.50 (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.