ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) versus comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Financial Analysis

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ZipLink has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZipLink and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00

comScore has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.32%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than ZipLink.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZipLink and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A comScore $356.04 million 0.87 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -3.91

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38%

Summary

comScore beats ZipLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

