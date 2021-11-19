Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.

ZTS stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.16. 14,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,767. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $226.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day moving average is $196.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.30.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of Zoetis worth $1,409,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

