Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $365.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.46 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.08 and a 1-year high of $369.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.