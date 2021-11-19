ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $36.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.