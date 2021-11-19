Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns Hold Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $901.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,022.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
