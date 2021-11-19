Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns Hold Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $901.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 112.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 215,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,022.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

