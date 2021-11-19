Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZYNE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 962,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241,045 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

