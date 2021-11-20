$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Sirius XM also posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sirius XM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,477,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,373,121. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

