-$0.09 EPS Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06. CareMax has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

