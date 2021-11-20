$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.