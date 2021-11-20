$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

PEN stock opened at $262.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.93, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.93. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.49 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.