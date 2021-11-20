$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,206. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $357.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

