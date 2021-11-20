-$0.27 EPS Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NBSE opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

