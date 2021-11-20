$0.30 EPS Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 5,222,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after acquiring an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

