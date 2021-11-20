-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Lannett posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 389,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,589. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Lannett has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $10.70.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

