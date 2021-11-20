$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.54. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 37,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.49. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

