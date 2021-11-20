$0.53 EPS Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.57. Genpact reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of G opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Genpact by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 96,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,558,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

