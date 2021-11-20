$0.58 EPS Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Bruker also reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Bruker stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 647,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. Bruker has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after acquiring an additional 325,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

