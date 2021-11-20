$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 520,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

