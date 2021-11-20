$0.65 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Premier also posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. 358,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,693. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premier by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

