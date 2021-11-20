-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

