$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.60. 1,242,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.