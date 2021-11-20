$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. BRP posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in BRP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

