$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.06. 79,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $551.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.29. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

