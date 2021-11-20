$1.37 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

KFY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,209. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,734,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.