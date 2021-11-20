$1.37 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

KFY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,209. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,734,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.