$1.38 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

