$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. 1,883,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,306. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

