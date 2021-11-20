$1.73 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.71. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $25,958,279 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.88. 153,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,672. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

