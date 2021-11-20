$101.17 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report $101.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.60 million. iStar posted sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $515.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $10,702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 184,739 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

