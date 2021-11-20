10,157 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,468,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

