10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.78.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total transaction of $794,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,847 shares of company stock worth $45,863,696 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.96. The company had a trading volume of 590,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $128.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

