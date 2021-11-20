$124.72 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to post sales of $124.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.63 million. Rexford Industrial Realty reported sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $444.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 284,272 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 824,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,823. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

