12,901 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 157,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 502,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.77. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.