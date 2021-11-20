$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $49.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.12 million to $49.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.98 million, with estimates ranging from $73.02 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at $44,897,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,967 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 621,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUNG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.66. 439,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -28.18.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

