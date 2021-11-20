$14.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce $14.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.58 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $51.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $917.37 and its 200-day moving average is $749.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a twelve month low of $489.06 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

